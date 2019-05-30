SOCAR: Azerbaijan is trying to build infrastructure for connection of SGC with other gas sources

"Azerbaijan is trying to build the infrastructure for connection of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) with other gas sources," Deputy Vice-President of SOCAR for investments and marketing Vitaliy Baylarbayov said at the 26th International Caspian Oil & Gas Conference.

"The SGC has already been constructed and operations have already been launched. This is indeed a successful initiative, which was not that easy to implement. Of course, we’ll benefit if there are other opportunities or attractive suggestions," he said.

Baylarbayov also noted that Azerbaijan constructed the SGC not only for Shahdeniz: "Both fields inside and outside the country were taken into account here. That’s any other producers may join this corridor."