SOCAR attends a round table on oil-gas cooperation within One Belt - One Road concept

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 16, the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) held a round table conference on oil and gas cooperation within the One Belt - One Road concept.

Report informs, Vice-Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission and Director of the National Energy Administration Nur Bekri stressed the importance of the conference.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of CNPC Wang Yilin stated objectives of the meeting.

Heads of Gazprom, Rosneft, SOCAR, Uzbeknefteqaz, KazMunayGas, Sinopec, Silk Road Fund, China Development Bank and other companies, as well as heads of state agencies have also attended the meeting.

During the first session, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev delivered a speech on theme "Transnational main oil and gas pipelines and mutual infrastructure links“. He noted that at present, trans-national pipelines have a total length of over 5.500 km and taking into account the facilities under construction it will reach 9,000 km.

"In case of Azerbaijan, we see that choosing the right strategy for main oil and gas pipelines can be an engine of economic growth. Azerbaijan truly believes that transnational main oil pipelines will transform new Great Silk Road into a silk ropes and this, in turn, will guarantee a just distribution of profit among hydrocarbon producers, transit countries and consumers”, SOCAR President stated.