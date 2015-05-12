SOCAR and Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges sign agreement

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ In the framework of "B20 Azerbaijan regional consultation forum" held in Baku, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and the Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TUCCE) signed the cooperation agreement.

Report informs, the contract was signed by SOCAR President,Rovnag Abdullayev and TUCCE President, Rifat Hisarchiklioghlu.

Following the signing ceremony, R.Hisarchiklioghlu said that it is the strategic cooperative agreement between SOCAR and B20: "SOCAR was a global brand. And now SOCAR will be more widely recognized."