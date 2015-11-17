SOCAR, BP representatives discuss SGC project with Greece

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR (The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic) and BP representatives met with Deputy Foreign Minister for International Economic Relations,Dimitris Mardas.

Report informs, Greek Foreign Ministry declares.

During the meeting, representatives of BP and SOCAR discussed multilateral positive results of Southern Gas Corridor project which will transport Azerbaijani gas to Europe, particularly in the European part of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project. It was noted that, the pipeline is important for local communities in Greece, in particularin terms of creating new jobs

Also, delegation of SOCAR reiterated its intention to buy a stake in Greek gas operator DESFA.

Greek Deputy Foreign Minister noted that the Greek government encourages and actively supports the implementation of foreign investments. He also emphasized the role of the Southern Gas Corridor to Europe's energy security.

Secretary General for International Economic Relations, George Tripras and Azerbaijani Ambassador to Greece Rahman Mustafayev attended the meeting.