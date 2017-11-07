So far 'Absheronneft' produced 53,5 mln tons of oil

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ So far "Absheronneft" Oil and Gas Production Department (OGPD) of "Azneft" Production Union of the SOCAR has produced 53,522 mln tons of oil.

Report informs, "Absheronneft" Chief Shahmar Huseynov said.

"One of the main tasks before the department staff is to increase oil production, which will be achieved through drilling, geological and technical measures to be conducted. In 1952, oil production of "Absheronneft" OGPD reached record high of 1.5 million tons. After 1952, annual oil production began to fall and amounted to 138,000 tons in 1997. Production was almost kept stable in subsequent years. Increase has been observed in the dynamics of production since 2010. Starting from 2013, annual production reached 400,000 tons by producing and delivering 40 thousand tons of oil every year in addition to the plan", the Department Chief said.

Notably, "Absheronneft" OGPD was established in 1936. The department is located on Pirallahi island. "Absheronneft" OGPD exploits "Pirallahi adasi", "Darvin bankasi", "Absheron bankasi", “Gurgan-deniz", "Western Absheron" fields.