    Shell in court over oil spill pollution claims

    Two legal claims have been brought to the court on behalf of over 40,000 Nigerians

    Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ London's High Court has begun a four-day hearing over Nigeria's claims against Royal Dutch Shell and its subsidiary SPDC. They are accused of environmental damage caused by oil pollution. 

    Report informs, two legal claims have been brought to the court on behalf of over 40,000 Nigerians. 

    The Nigerian community of 2,335 people, mostly fishermen, say their environment has been devastated by oil spills in the past five years. 

    Another community which consists of roughly 40,000 people claim repeated oil spills from Shell's pipelines have not been cleaned up. 

