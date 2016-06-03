Azerbaijani profit oil in 2016 makes 56% of a total ACG output

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ To date 398 mln tons of oil and 121 bln cubic meters of gas produced from block of fields "Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli", located in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian.

Report informs, the First Vice-President of SOCAR, Academician Khoshbakht Yusifzade said at the International Oil and Gas Conference in Baku.

K.Yusifzadeh noted that as of June 1, 2016, 220 mln tons of Azeri profit oil sold on the world market: The volume of profit oil is growing from year to year. For 5 months of 2016, 13.5 mln tons of oil produced from ACG, of which 7.5 mln tons or 56% falls on the share of profit oil of Azerbaijan."

SOCAR representative said that according to the available transportation routes as of June 1, 2016 Azerbaijan transported 412 mln tons of oil.Of these, 304 mln tons accounted for the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline.