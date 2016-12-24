Shahin Mustafayev: 87% of works on 'Shah Deniz' field completed

Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Southern Gas Corridor project, being implemented on the initiative of Azerbaijan, considers full-scale development of "Shah Deniz" gas-condensate field and delivery of Azerbaijani gas reserves to the European markets through appropriate infrastructure.

Report informs, Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev's article published in "Azerbaijan" newspaper says.

"The project will make a valuable contribution to strengthening the European energy security. 87% of the works have been completed on the full-scale development of "Shah Deniz" gas-condensate field, 72% of expansion of the South Caucasus Pipeline, 60% of the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline and 30% of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline. Currently, construction works are underway," the article states.