Second phase of Petlim will be handed over in June

Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ Second phase of Petlim container port project will be handed over to "APM Terminals" in June 2017 year.

Report informs, SOCAR Turkey Enerji A. Ş. Director General Zaur Gahramanov said.

"As you know, Petlim’s first phase has ended. Already 7,000-9,000 TEU container ships berth to port. The second phase of the project will be completed in June", Z. Gahramanov said.

According to him, at the end of second phase "Petlim" will be the largest container port in the Aegean region. He added that after port becomes fully operational, 18,000 TEU container ships will be able to berth the port.

Notably, on December 6 last year, "Petlim" container port received its first container ship. Thus, first phase of Petlim began operations. The first phase completed at end of 2015 and handed over to "APM Terminals".

The potential of the of Petlim Limancılık Ticaret A.Ş. with storage capacity of 1.5 million TEU containers is 800,000 TEU containers at first stage.

Petkim Holding has 70% shares in Petlim Limancılık Ticaret A.Ş. while Goldman Sachs' investment banking has 30% shares. While port being in project stage container terminal APM Terminals, part of the Maersk Group that manages container terminals, signed a contract for the operation of the port for a period of 28 years after the completion of the project.

The Petlim project is supported by the Turkish Government with an investment value of $ 450 million.