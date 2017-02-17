BP and co-venturers celebrate second graduation and sponsored technicians training

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ BP and its co-venturers in the joint ventures that it operates today celebrated the second graduation of BP and co-venturers-sponsored technicians training.

Report informs, 47 graduates today received their certificates in a BP-hosted event in Baku

The project is part of BP and co-venturers’ commitment to co-operating with SOCAR in the training and development of national workforce involved in petroleum operations in Azerbaijan.

As part of this commitment, BP and its co-venturers have been providing vocational and technical discipline training support to a large group of representatives of the local communities over the past two years. These mainly include communities residing in the neighbourhood of the Sangachal Terminal - Sangachal, Umid, Azimkend and Gobustan settlements.

The trainings have been provided at SOCAR’s Regional Technical Training Centre in Gobustan. To date BP and its co-venturers have sponsored 126 technicians training at the Centre - 79 in 2015, and 47 in 2016. This sponsorship as mainly covered the trainees’ 10-month tuition fees.

Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, BP’s Vice President for Communications, External Affair and Regional Strategy, said: “Today’s event once again demonstrates our commitment to investing in the development of highly-qualified national workforce. We have been cooperating with SOCAR for many years to help develop national technicians specializing in the oil and gas sector disciplines. Over 25 years of its presence in Azerbaijan, BP has also worked closely with the government and its co-venturers to help the country realize its vision with regard to the development of its world-class national capability including industry and human potential. This has included cooperation in creating training and development opportunities for Azerbaijani nationals.

“To that end, some years ago we signed a Memorandum of Understanding with SOCAR to train national technicians at the Gobustan Regional Technical Training Centre. We believe this cooperation has been very successful with about 130 representatives of local communities already trained and certified as highly-qualified technicians. On behalf of BP and our co-venturers. I would like to extend my sincere congratulations to all graduates and thank SOCAR for this important cooperation opportunity”, - B. Aslanbayli said.

He also said that as part of social investment projectsBP and its partners invested 71 mln USD so far.

SOCAR Deputy Vice-President for Human Resources, Regulations and IT Asif Shafaggatov spoke about the work done by the company on staff, domestic and foreign scholarship program and vocational training.