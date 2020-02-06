​SCP’s daily average throughput increases more than 26%

The SCP Co. shareholders are: BP (28.8%), TPAO (19.0%), AzSCP (10.0%), SGC Midstream (6.7%), PETRONAS (15.5%), LUKOIL (10.0%) and NICO (10.0%).

In 2019, the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) spent about $48 million in operating expenditure and about $34 million in capital expenditure in total, respectively, up $9 million or 23.07% and down $318 million or 10.4-fold from the previous year, BP-Azerbaijan told Report.

The SCP has been operational since late 2006, transporting Shah Deniz gas to Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey. The expanded section of the pipeline commenced commercial deliveries to Turkey in June 2018.

During 2019, the daily average throughput of SCP was 29 million cubic metres of gas per day, up 6 million cubic meters or 26.09% from 2018.

The SCP Co. shareholders are: BP (28.8%), TPAO (19.0%), AzSCP (10.0%), SGC Midstream (6.7%), PETRONAS (15.5%), LUKOIL (10.0%) and NICO (10.0%).