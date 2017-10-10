Saudi Aramco plans to cut oil supplies at record level

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Saudi Arabia's state oil company Saudi Aramco intends to undertake the most serious cuts in oil supplies for its customers in November.

Report informs citing the Vestifinance, says statement of the representative of the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Energy.

Thus, Aramco intends to supply 7.15 mln barrels per day to customers in November. This is 7.14% or 0.55 mln barrels/day less than the envisaged volume. In September, Saudi Arabia reduced exports to less than 6.7 mln barrels/day.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia and Russia, expressed their readiness to support the extension of the OPEC + deal, if the oil market is not balanced by the time the deal is completed by the end of the first quarter of 2018.