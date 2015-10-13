Saudi Arabia starts predatory pricing against Russian oil prices in fight for EU market

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ Saudi Arabia began struggle for European market with Russian suppliers.

Report informs referring to the Russian media, the head of "Rosneft" Igor Sechin said.

According to him, Saudi Aramco in September, began marine supply in Poland, offering customers lower prices than Russian suppliers of Urals.

"Saudi Arabia first entered the Polish market with the supply of raw materials through Gdansk. It is actively dumping, which is also an element of changes in world prices,"- said Sechin.

Source of Reuters agency in trade circles confirmed supply and the presence of significant discounts.

According to him, the first batch arrived in Gdansk on September 21.

"Poland has received at least three batches. Discount just magic. They want to stake out market share, particularly in Poland, before the return of Iran ", - said the source.

Earlier, Saudi Aramco increased discounts to buyers in Asia and USA. Official selling price of Medium grades was reduced by the maximum in 3 years by 1.9 USD, grade Arab Light - by 1.7 USD.