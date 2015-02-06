Saudi Arabia reduces oil prices

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ Saudi Arabia reduced the oil price for the futures of March for the countries of the Asian region.

Report informs referring to "Bloomberg", State Oil Production Company of Saudi Arabia reduced the price of "Arab Light" crude oil by 0.9 dollars/ barrel. Thus, the Kingdom will sell a barrel of "black gold" 2.30 dollars cheaper than OPEC.

Saudi Arabia compete for the Asian market with government purveyors of Latin America, Africa and Russia.

The International Energy Agency stated that according to indicators of 2014, China is the world's most oil-consuming country after the United States.