Samir Kerimli: Information on acquisition of Total's share by SOCAR in Turkey is not true

Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ Information about the intention of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) to buy a stake in the Total's company's business in the Turkish market is untrue. Report was told by the First Deputy Executive Director of SOCAR Turkey Energy Samir Karimli: "It's just rumors that do not reflect reality".

According S. Kerimli despite this, SOCAR Turkey Energy monitors tactical changes in the market and continue to market research: "We have special controls that monitor what is happening on the energy market.However, information on the acquisition of a stake in the business of Total in the energy market in Turkey is not true.Currently any negotiations on this issue are not conducted. It's just a rumor".

Turkish media circulated information that Total wants to sell its share in the Turkish market, and SOCAR marked as real candidate.According to the information the market volume of the liquid fuel in Turkey with 80 billion lire (29.6 billion dollars) Total's share is 5.3% (1.6 bln. dollars).

According to the publication, one of the structures able to buy this stake is BP.According to information obtained from BP, the company plans to increase the number of fueling stations in Turkey from 650 to 800 within two years.

According to the information a few years ago, SOCAR received a license to open fueling stations from the Committee on Energy Market Regulatory Authority of Turkey (EPDK).

Total has about 450 refueling stations in Turkey.