Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ / Oil price is unlikely to return to the levels of three years ago.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Russian energy minister Alexander Novak said.

"Current prices are based on the fundamental factors of oil market: $ 60/barrel level reflects the oil market objectively. Current forecasts are more optimistic compared to one year ago. At that time it was supposed that prices will be at $ 50-55/barrel”, he said.