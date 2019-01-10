Russia's gas extraction reaches record high

Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ Gas extraction in Russia rose almost by 5% in 2018 to record 725,000,000,000 cubic meters, country's Energy Minister Alexander Novak said.

Report informs citing Russian media that the minister spoke at the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Gas sector also saw a 18-year record high in extraction with 725 bn cubic meters of gas produced. It makes an almost 5 percentage growth to 2017," the minister said.

Novak added that last year oil production in Russia grew by 10 mln tonnes or 1.6 to 2017 to reach 556 mln tonnes.