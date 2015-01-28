Anton Siluanov: "We don't expect a return of oil prices to 100 dollars per barrel"

Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ World oil prices in the future may show a slight increase, but it is unlikely to return to the level of 100 dollars / barrel and above. Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, it was said by the Russia's Finance Minister Anton Siluanov.

Nobody seems to reduce production, and therefore the price of oil, according to experts and analysts remain at a low level.Today, the price is below 50 dollars/ barrel, we estimate in the long term that there will be some increase, but it is unlikely prices will return to those of 100 dollars/ barrel or more, we had a few months ago, said A. Siluanov, speaking at the Government Hour in the Federation Council.