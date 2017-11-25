Russia's Energy Minister: “Extension of OPEC+ output cut deal not been clarified yet”

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ The parameters for extending the agreement between OPEC and non-member countries (OPEC +) to reduce oil production, which expires in March 2018, will be discussed.

Report informs, Minister of Energy of Russia Alexander Novak said on the sidelines of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) summit in Bolivia.

"We will discuss, not yet," he said, answering the question whether an agreement has been reached between Russia and OPEC on extending the agreement until the end of 2018.

Earlier, some media quoted sources as saying that Russia and OPEC agreed to extend the deal until the end of next year.