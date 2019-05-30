Rovnag Abdullayev: Total gas production expected to grow 20% by year-end

© Report/ Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/629c4239b9aa82d136c45604c085f7da/2492a492-7e71-4133-a9b1-54df74d57dd8_292.jpg

"Our main goal is to keep oil production stable and increase gas production and we are confidently stepping towards this target," SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev said at the 26th International Caspian Oil & Gas Conference.

According to him, a significant increase in gas production in 2018 allowed to stop gas import: "Total gas production is expected to grow 20% by the end of 2019. In the next years, the gas production will keep on rising."

The SOCAR President also noted that this trend opens up new horizons for gas processing and development of chemical industry.