Rovnag Abdullayev: Southern Gas Corridor project will be completed in full scope as scheduled

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Long-term energy security of Azerbaijan has been fully secured, and the country plays the role of a reliable supplier of energy security in the region."

Report informs, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev said during a panel discussion led by the Chairman of the Board of JSC "NK" Rosneft "Igor Sechin at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Speaking at the panel discussion, Mr.Rovnag Abdullayev said: "One of the main achievements of the country is also to be known of Azerbaijan in the world as a natural gas producer. The results achieved in the framework of energy strategy are important in macro-economic development of the region. Currently, a major infrastructure project in Europe is the Southern Gas Corridor. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev called this project as "the project of the XXI century", as well pointed out the importance to joint efforts and coordination of producer, transit and consumer countries. Despite the changes the prices in energy sector, the project will be completed in full scope, as scheduled."

The panel discussions attended by the governors of major international energy companies, including BP, Total, Trafigura, PDVSA, Schlumberger.