Rovnag Abdullayev: “SOCAR’s turnover increased by more than 26-fold in last decade”

SOCAR’s turnover increased by more than 26-fold in last decade and major part of the revenues was received from abroad, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev said in his article published in ‘Azerbaijan’ newspaper.

"Our foreign assets, terminals, ports, plants, refineries, petrochemical and logistics centers, filling stations and technical service points in Georgia, Turkey, Ukraine, Romania, Switzerland, Austria, UAE bring stable dividends to the country, serve strengthening of its economic power. Azerbaijan is the biggest investor of Turkey. STAR refinery supplies Petkim, our largest asset, with raw material and supports development of our business network in Turkey," he said.

According to him, SOCAR’s assets grew more than fourfold, while the total cash and equivalents surged nearly ninefold.