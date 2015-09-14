Rovnag Abdullayev: Price changes can be referred only gasoline of brands Ai-95 and Ai-98

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ Cost of gasoline in Azerbaijani market is calculated taking into account the oil price at the level of 60-62 dollars a barrel. Fluctuations in oil prices on the world market do not affect the cost of gasoline Ai-92 produced in Azerbaijan. Report informs, President of State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev said to reporters: "They are not related to each other. The price of gasoline of this brand determined by the Tariff Council. The fall in oil prices on the world market does not affect these rates".

SOCAR President mentioned the presence of the difference in tariffs on petrol brands Ai-95 and Ai-98 imported from abroad, the prices of which are regulated by the market. However, the current demand for these types of gasoline is very low, imported petrol six months ago still has not been sold.

"When we are producing gasoline Ai-95, sales amounted to 150 thousand tons a year, but now, with the start of the import brands from abroad, the population moved to the consumption of gasoline Ai-92. Demand for gasoline Ai- 95 was reduced to 25 thousand tons a year, and even this amount is not fully realized."

SOCAR president noted that, fall in oil prices on the world market can affect only the cost of gasoline brands Ai-95 and Ai-98: "Due to the fact that, the prices determined by the market, prices should gradually decrease. This is an open market, where has a competition. Prices may decline because of competition. However, with the rise in oil prices, the cost of these types of gasoline will increase. The price of Ai-92 is stable and approved by the decision of the Tariff Council. Change in cost of this brand gasoline is not expected."