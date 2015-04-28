Rovnag Abdullayev: "Labour safety, health security of personnel is our priority

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ "As a reliable supplier, and as a rich source of alternative natural gas, Azerbaijan is in the focus of the international community. All the achievements of the oil and gas industry, which became a driving force of the economy, provide a better life of the people."

Report informs, the President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev said in his speech at the event on the theme "Together to strengthen the culture of prevention in occupational safety and health ", dedicated to the World Day of Labour, 28 April.

He said that now Azerbaijan pays special attention to the protection of labor: "SOCAR as heir of the oil industry is implementing a variety of complex manufacturing operations on land and marine areas of the country. The company is one of the most important government institutions, that are relevant to the strategic development of the country. In order to transform SOCAR into a modern, flexible, competitive company of international scale, we diversify our business, buy assets abroad, expanding the geography of the company's participation. At the same time, our main asset is people. Therefore, the safety, health of employees is our priority. We take all necessary measures in this direction."

Mr.Abdullayev added that, progress has been made in the reconstruction of production facilities, buildings, workplaces in accordance with modern standards, and these works systematically continues: "As a part of the modernization of the industrial area by " Azerkimya", which was recently put into operation, in accordance with modern requirements have been updated the facilities and equipment that don't meet safety requirements. Today, it creates a secure working conditions, which meet international standards. "

"Carrying out preventive measures before any work or operations - risk assessment, their elimination or minimization, coaching staff, conducting hazardous work on the basis of a special permit, under the supervision of the responsible engineering and technical personnel is essential for the prevention of accidents and accidents", R.Abdullayev said.

He stressed that, SOCAR is approaching to work with a great responsibility: "For the purpose of implementing the preventive measures were identified the professional risks, that could cause damage to life and health of employees of the enterprises and the rules of protection. Also were Implemented individual methods of work to ensure that, every worker could fully master these rules. The measures gave their effective results. As well gained the effective results in the direction of compliance with workers and employees of the safety requirements of the rules of labor regulations."

He also noted that, in order to ensure a safe and comfortable transportation of employees, in particular, marine oil, the company conducts regular work with the appropriate government agencies: "At the same time, in order to protect the health of oil and provide them with high quality medical care, the company maintains health insurance program since 2012.

However, it also should be considered that, SOCAR conducts works and platforms, squares, platforms, various technological structures located in offshore fields, which service life is coming to an end. Because of this, we sometimes face with unforeseen problems. Such event occurred in the past year. So, as a result of the destruction of the overpass Oil and Gas Exploitation Area named after Nariman Narimanov, which was in poor condition, dead and wounded people. SOCAR conducts systematic works on the decommissioning of such facilities and replacing them with new ones."

SOCAR President also noted that, for the purpose of drilling and production operations at sea with safety in mind building new bases, trestles, and on outdated and corroded grounds, ramps and platforms being overhauled to bring them fully safe state: "We continue our work towards ensuring the safety."