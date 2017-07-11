Rovnag Abdullayev: Azerbaijan is largest investor in Turkish energy sector for 5 years

Istanbul. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ "As a result of Turkish-Azerbaijani unity, major energy projects are being implemented in the world. Today, the Southern Gas Corridor (SCG) project worth about $ 40 bln is the largest and most complex project in the world."

Rovnag Abdullayev, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) told Report.

According to him, main part of the Southern Gas Project is being implemented in Turkey: "Turkey is the place where the project is implemented in a timely manner and without problems outside Azerbaijan. In fact, the Transanatolian pipeline (TANAP) is the longest (1,850 km) project, but the most simple and inexpensive. It was realized with support of the Turkish government”.

"For past 5 years Azerbaijan has been the largest investor in energy sector of Turkey. Only in 2016, 51% of foreign investments in Turkey made by Azerbaijan. This means that the largest foreign investor of Turkey is SOCAR", R. Abdullayev said.