Rovnag Abdullayev: All SOCAR projects in Turkey will be implemented on time and with high quality

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ Rovnag Abdullayev, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), who is on a visit to Turkey, has met with the country's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Berat Albayrak on September 27.

Report informs citing SOCAR, the issues on the projects, carried out by SOCAR in Turkey - TANAP, STAR refinery and Petkim - have been discussed in the meeting. Noting rapid progress of these projects, launched after acquiring Petkim in 2008, R.Abdullayev stated that 73% of construction works on STAR project has been implemented.

He spoke about the measures, taken to built and handover of the plant for operation according to the schedule as well as said that construction works of the TANAP, which will export Azerbaijani gas to Europe, underway at full speed and continuously. SOCAR President stressed that economic processes in Turkey are closely followed in Azerbaijan and that investments in this country are proof of Azerbaijan's confidence in Turkey. R.Abdullayev noted that SOCAR investments in Turkey are decisively continuing and will be implemented on time and with high quality as long-term projects.

Attending the meeting, Chairman of SOCAR Turkey and Petkim Board of Directors, Chief of SOCAR Investments Department Vagif Aliyev expressed his confidence in continuation of the achievements gained in the 3rd and as well 4th quarters.