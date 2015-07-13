 Top
    Route of Baku-Supsa pipeline may be changed

    Energy Minister Kakha Kalaldze: The question is about the construction of the new 1500-1600 meters section

    Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ "If there is a problem for the operation of the Baku-Supsa pipeline, an alternative project will be implemented." 

    Report informs referring to the Georgian media, the country's Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Kakha Kalaldze said.

    According to him, once this issue was discussed with the Prime Minister of Georgia: "Setting a barbed wire fencing could be a problem for the pipeline. The alternative projects are also available for the implementation. If we see any particular threat to the pipeline, a new pipeline will be laid. The question is about the construction of a new 1500-1600 meters section, the project is now available. We will implement this project, if any problem occurs."

