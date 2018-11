Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ In January-September 2018, Russian oil company Rosneft’s net profit amounted to RUB 451 billion or $6,885,200,000, up 3.4-fold from the previous year, Report informs citing company’s website.

According to the document, Rosneft’s revenues increased by 41.1% to RUB 6.073 trillion or $92,309,600,000, while pretax profit soared by 3.3-fold to RUB 680 billion or $ 10,336,000,000.