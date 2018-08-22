Rosneft ends H1 on profit

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ Russia's Rosneft has announced financial performances for the first half of 2018.

Report informs quoting Russia media that the company’s profit in January-June amounted to RUB 309 billion or USD 4.6 billion (current exchange rate).

In accordance with the decision made last year, Rosneft will pay 50% of its profit to shareholders as dividends.

Rosneft’s authorized capital makes up RUB 105,981,778.17. The company will pay RUB 154.5 billion as dividends.

Rosneft’s shares in stock exchanges went up by 1.6% after it announced its profit and decision about dividend.