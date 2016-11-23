Revenues of British largest power equipment supplier reduced

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ Power equipment supplier Aggreko (Great Britain) reported its sixth consecutive quarter of falling revenue.

Report informs citing foreign media, 7% decrease observed in the company's revenues in the third quarter.

The company's full-year results will be broadly in line with expectations, with pre-exceptional profit before tax of around 225 mln pounds.

Notably, Aggreko, which hires out power equipment to large energy users and covers electricity shortfalls, has been hit by a slowdown in the oil and gas markets, particularly in North America, and has had difficulties in negotiating contracts in some South American markets.

Shares in the company have plunged over the last few months, falling from a high of almost £13 in July to less than £8 today.