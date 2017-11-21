Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ A delegation of representatives of British companies will visit Azerbaijan from November 22 to 24.

Report informs citing the British Embassy to Azerbaijan, the visit organized as part of the UK-Azerbaijan Partnership Programme, an initiative launched in October 2015 with the cooperation of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and BP.

Partnership Programme is designed to encourage UK and Azerbaijan companies to form long term relationships.

Throughout the 3 day-visit the British delegation will visit a number of key UK and Azerbaijani companies in Baku, leading in the oil and gas industry.

There will also be detailed technical sessions with SOCAR, BP and Total and an ABB Showcase at the Baku Higher Oil School.

Running alongside the programme, Millers Oils, leading UK lubricants manufacturer and distributor will open its new facilities in Baku on 23 November. Millers Oils are in partnership with the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan.