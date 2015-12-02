Baku hosts refining and petrochemistry week of CIS countries

Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ Today Baku hosts 19th conference held in the framework of the Week of refining and petrochemical CIS.

Report informs, speaking at the opening of the conference, Deputy Minister of Energy Gulmammad Javadov spoke about the history of the oil industry of the country, signing the "Contract of the Century", the oil strategy and achievements.

The deputy minister noted that, after the introduction of the oil and gas processing and petrochemical complex, whose construction is planned in Garadagh, production volumes and, consequently, exports will increase.

"The cost of construction of the complex is estimated at about 17 bln USD. After its commissioning an oil refinery in central Baku will stop its activity", said Javadov.

The event is organized by the World Refining Association. Within weeks of refining and petrochemistry, Baku refinery was Inspected on December 1.

The conference will end tomorrow, December 3.

The conference attended by official representatives of SOCAR, PO "Azerkimya" and Baku Oil Refinery.