Recent events in Turkey's social and political life not affect SOCAR's activity

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev met with Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Berat Albayrak after a meeting of International Investors High Level Economic Dialogue in Ankara.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, during the meeting Minister has interested in the implementation of SOCAR's projects in Turkey and development of joint projects with participation of Turkish companies in Azerbaijan.

The meeting stressed that SOCAR's investment projects are carried out in accordance with the schedule, Turkey's social and political life does not interfere with SOCAR's activities and as all projects planned in advance, they are carried out in the normal way.

Minister expressing satisfaction with the progress of work regarding SOCAR projects in Turkey, especially construction works within the framework of TANAP and STAR, stated that these projects are important for both countries. He also touched on issues related to some of the measures taken by the authorities in Petkim after July 15 events, noting that these measures not interfere with SOCAR's activities and this is part of the review by government after recent events in Turkey.

B.Albayrak said that SOCAR is one of the largest investors in Turkey, reiterating that company has full support of the Turkish government. During the meeting, some aspects of new investment prospects for expansion of activities of SOCAR in Turkey were also discussed.