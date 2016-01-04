​Rahman Gurbanov: Gas production reached a new record in 2015

Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/ Commodity gas production in Azerbaijan increased in 2015. Report informs, this was stated by Vice-president of oil-gas production and transportation Rahman Gurbanov, to Natural Gas Europe.

He stressed that the country's commodity gas production was 18,9 billion cubic meters this year, which is about 0.2 billion cubic meters more compared to the previous year.

According to SOCAR vice-president, Shah Deniz and Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli fields increased gas production.

"In 2015, Shah Deniz field produced 9.9 billion cubic meter of commodity gas. Azerbaijan's total gas output was 29.4 billion m3."

BP-Azerbaijan public relations department head Tamam Bayatli, said at the end of December last year, that despite three-week work on preventive suspension of production in August, Shah Deniz Stage 1 is expected to increase its production.

According to him, at present, roughly about 29 million cubic meters of gas are extracted daily:

"During the first 11 months of 2015, Shah Deniz Stage 1 exported 6 billion cubic meters. This is 1.6% more compared to the same period of 2014.

Gas export of this field in 2014 amounted to 6.5 billion cubic meters of gas. This data gives grounds to say that production of Shah Deniz Stage 1 in 2015 will be higher than in 2014. Shah Deniz Stage 1 produced 9.8 billion cubic meters in 2014".