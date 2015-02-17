​Rahman Gurbanov: 26 wells to be drilled at second phase of Shah Deniz project

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ / "Currently, we have 82 fields, 59 of them are in working order". Report informs, it was stated by the vice-president of SOCAR production and transportation of oil and gas Rahman Gurbanov during his speech in SOCAR winter school for journalists.

According to Mr. Gurbanov, most of these fields are on land, part of them in the sea: "40 out of 59 existing fields are on land, 19 - on the sea. The largest minefields in the sea are Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli and Shah Deniz. To date, 350 million tons of oil and 105 billion cubic meters of gas have been extracted from 78 wells of Azeri-Chirag. 15 million of condensate and 59 billion m3 of gas have been produced from the Shah Deniz field. 26 wells are planned to be drilled at the second phase of Shah Deniz project.