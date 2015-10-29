SOCAR projects are successfully implemented in Turkey

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ Investment projects of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) in Turkey are successfully implemented.

Report informs, President of SOCAR Rovnag Abdullayev expressed his attitude to news distributed in recent days in Turkish media: "It's likely that certain forces want to cast a shadow on the major political and economic unification of Azerbaijan-Turkey".

R.Abdullayev added that, SOCAR's projects in this country successfully implemented: "TANAP project is progressing rapidly. Now pipe laying and welding carried out. We have good results in this project."

"The construction of Star refinery continues. Here, the work ahead of program.

Construction of the port Petlim is nearing completion, cranes installed. Port will start taking cargo in the first quarter of next year. Of course, some people can not like these results, obtained thanks to economic union of Azerbaijan-Turkey. This is normal", SOCAR President said.