President of Ukraine: Our country to take steps to benefit from TANAP

Baku. June 12. REPORT.AZ/ "The Trans Anatolian Gas Pipeline (TANAP) project is an important point for Azerbaijan, Turkey, the European Union and Ukraine."

The President of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko, said at the opening ceremony of the first part of TANAP in Eskisehir, Seyidqazi district (Turkey), Report informs.

He mentioned that TANAP was an important project for the diversification of energy and their transportation routes.

Poroshenko added that this project, which is an important part of the Southern Gas Corridor, was realized by combining the efforts of two major leaders - President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Ilham Aliyev - thus ensuring the energy security of the European Union. "Ukraine fully supports this project, and our country will take steps to benefit from it ", - Poroshenko said.