President: Azerbaijan is keen to realization of "North-South" project

    Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan is keen to creation and implementation of "North-South" transport corridor.

    Report informs referring to the official website of the President of Ukraine, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at a joint press conference with the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko visiting Baku on an official visit.

    "And Ukraine could take advantage of this project", said Ilham Aliyev.

    Azerbaijani President also said that in the near future Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway will be put into operation, which is the restoration of an ancient Silk Road.

    "And there are new opportunities for Ukrainian companies", he pointed out.

