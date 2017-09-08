Over 17 mln tons Azerbaijani oil exported from Ceyhan port in 2017

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ In August 2017 year, 2 531 737 tons of Azerbaijani oil exported from Ceyhan port (Mediterranean Sea, Turkey).

Report informs citing the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), 1 733 485 tons (68%) of this volume accounted for the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ).

In January-August 2017, volume of oil exported from Ceyhan port made 17 239 539 tons, which is less by 14% than analogical period of last year.

In general, since the day of commissioning of the BTC (June 2006) until September 1, 2017 year, 337 074 138 tons of Azerbaijani oil transported from Ceyhan port to world markets.

Notably, Azerbaijani oil is delivered to Ceyhan port via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline and thence across the Mediterranean sent to the markets. The BTC pipeline originates from the Sangachal terminal, near Baku. The daily capacity of the pipeline is 1.2 mln barrels of oil.