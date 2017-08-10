 Top
    OPEC predicted slight increase in demand for oil

    In 2017 and 2018 demand for 100,000 bpd will exceed previous forecasts

    Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ / Global demand for oil in 2017 will average 96.5 mln bpd.

    Report informs citing the RBK, this follows from the OPEC forecast. 

    Compared with the previous version of the document, the demand forecast increased by 100,000 bpd.

    In 2018, according to updated OPEC data, oil demand in the world will grow up to 97.8 mln bpd, which is by 100 thousand barrels more than forecasted earlier.

    The volume of average daily oil production in non-OPEC countries in 2017, according to the forecast of the cartel experts, will be 55.6 mln barrels.

