OPEC members may increase

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ Equatorial Guinea has applied to join OPEC as its 14th member during a visit by Mines and Hydrocarbons Minister Gabriel Mbaga Obiang to the compliance monitor meeting in Vienna this weekend. Report informs citing the Tass.

"We firmly believe that Equatorial Guinea's interests are fully aligned with those of OPEC in serving the best interests of the industry,"stated Obiang.

Notably, if Equatorial Guinea (3rd largest country in Africa in terms of oil production) joins OPEC the number of members will reach 14 and OPEC members from Africa will reach 6.