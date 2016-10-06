OPEC may further reduce output in Vienna summit

Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ Oil production can be further reduced instead of proposed initial production of 0.7 mln barrels / day at next OPEC summit in Vienna (Austria) on November 30.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Energy Minister of Algeria Noureddine Bouterfa said.

According to him, the OPEC will assess market at Vienna summit: "If the planned production of 0.7 million. barrels / day would not be sufficient, the volume will be increased".

Notably, at the informal summit of OPEC in Algeria on September 26-28 members agreed to reduce production to 32,5-33 mln b/d. The final decision will be given on November 30 in Vienna.