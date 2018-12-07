 Top
    Close photo mode

    OPEC+ may delay signing of declaration on cooperation

    Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ OPEC+ countries may not sign a contract today, a source at one of the OPEC delegations told TASS, Report informs.

    According to the source,  the intention of signing the declaration at a later date is on the agenda of the OPEC meeting.

    Another delegate told journalists that the document may not be signed today. The contract is in the participants' hands. However, it needs to be reviewed. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi