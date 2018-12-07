OPEC+ may delay signing of declaration on cooperation

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ OPEC+ countries may not sign a contract today, a source at one of the OPEC delegations told TASS, Report informs.

According to the source, the intention of signing the declaration at a later date is on the agenda of the OPEC meeting.

Another delegate told journalists that the document may not be signed today. The contract is in the participants' hands. However, it needs to be reviewed.