Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ The OPEC+ countries are not planning to increase the oil production in 2019, UAE oil minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said, Report informs citing TASS.

"We’ll continue our discussions with other OPEC+ countries. However, according to our new strategy, there are no plans to increase output in 2019," Suhail al-Mazrouei said.