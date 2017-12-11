OPEC+ agreement can be suspended in June

© REUTERS/ Heinz-Peter Bader

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russia and a number of OPEC member states want to suspend agreement on oil production cut before June 2018.

Report informs citing the Bloomberg, Kuwaiti oil minister Essam Al-Marzouq told reporters at a meeting of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC).

According to him, if the oil market is regulated, withdrawal strategy can be viewed at OPEC+ meeting on June 22, 2018.

Notably, the current OPEC+ deal which ends on March 31, 2018, was extended by late 2018 at the November 30 meeting.

The next meeting will be the 174th OPEC summit.