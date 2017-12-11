 Top
    OPEC+ agreement can be suspended in June

    Participants of the deal will look at situation in oil market© REUTERS/ Heinz-Peter Bader

    Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russia and a number of OPEC member states want to suspend agreement on oil production cut before June 2018. 

    Report informs citing the Bloomberg, Kuwaiti oil minister Essam Al-Marzouq told reporters at a meeting of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC).

    According to him, if the oil market is regulated, withdrawal strategy can be viewed at OPEC+ meeting on June 22, 2018. 

    Notably, the current OPEC+ deal which ends on March 31, 2018, was extended by late 2018 at the November 30 meeting. 

    The next meeting will be the 174th OPEC summit.

