Another well commissioned at Sangachal-Duvanni-Khara-Zira field

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ Well No.677 at trestle work No.676 at Sangachal sea-Duvanni sea-Khara-Zira Island field has been commissioned after major repair on the order of "Azneft" Production Union of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

Report informs citing SOCAR, gas-lift oil extraction carried out in VII horizon of productive layers and the well was included in the exploitation fund with daily production of 9 tons of oil from 4 434-4 382 meters depth interval.

Operational works in the well are being carried out by the OGPD of the "Azneft" Production Union, named after N.Narimanov.