Oil transportation from Azerbaijan via BTC pipeline increased

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ During August, 2 497 967 tons of Azerbaijani oil transported through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, which was more by 8.7% than the same period last year.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, in January-August 2016, 19 987 531 tons of oil transported via BTC. This means growth by 4.3% in an annual comparison.

In general, since the commissioning of pipeline until 1 September 2016, 312 662 920 tons of oil was pumped into BTC.

In addition, in August 2016, 346 020 tons of Turkmen oil transported via BTC.