    Oil shipment from Georgia’s Batumi port down 38%

    Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ In January-October, oil and oil related shipments from Georgia’s Black Sea port of Batumi were down 38,4% and totaled to 1,743 mln. tonnes. 

    Report informs referring to the Reuters, said senior official at the terminal, operated by Kazakh state company KazMunaiGas.

    According to senior official, shipments in October fell to 144,3 tonnes. This figure is less by 53% compared to October 2016. 

    Notably, the terminal shipped 3.377 million tonnes of oil and oil productsin 2016, down from 3.616 million tonnes in 2015.

