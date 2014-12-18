Oil prices went up in world markets

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December 17, at the world markets, price for WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil rose by 2,95% or 1,62 dollars and amounted to 56,47 USD per barrel.

Report informs, either Brent crude oil increased in world markets. So, Brent crude went up by 0,86% or 0,51 USD and amounted to 59,80 USD.

Due to economic forecasts, in case of such situation to be stable in the markets, average price of oil in 2014 may be 64 USD per barrel.