 Top
    Close photo mode

    Oil prices went up in world markets

    In case such situation to be stable in the markets, average price of oil in 2014 may be 64 USD per barrel

    Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December 17, at the world markets, price for WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil rose by 2,95% or 1,62 dollars and amounted to 56,47 USD per barrel.

    Report informs, either Brent crude oil increased in world markets. So, Brent crude went up by 0,86% or 0,51 USD and amounted to 59,80 USD.

    Due to economic forecasts, in case of such situation to be stable in the markets, average price of oil in 2014 may be 64 USD per barrel. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi